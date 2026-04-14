The 12 Biggest Mistakes People Make Cooking Prime Rib

Whether you're planning a holiday meal or an elaborate family celebration, prime rib is often a go-to choice. In fact, some meat experts estimate that it's so popular during the holidays that about 33 million pounds of prime rib are sold over the festive period. After all, this delicious cut of beef is often well-marbled throughout, giving it its trademark tenderness and juiciness. When done right, the end result is a mouthwatering, luxurious mouthfeel in every bite.

In fact, there's no doubt that prime rib is an impressive choice that makes a statement at the center of the table — as long as it's cooked appropriately. Unfortunately, though, it's not uncommon for home cooks to make mistakes with its preparation. And when they do, they miss out on that deep, beefy flavor and tender texture for which prime rib is known. Instead, their roast is often improperly seasoned, cooked too long, or not allowed to rest. When this happens, it can quickly become dry, leathery, and tasteless.

Fortunately, all you need to master cooking prime rib to perfection is to know what not to do. Here, Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and Amy Casey, a private chef and owner of Amy Casey Cooks, share the 12 most common mistakes home cooks make when preparing prime rib and what can be done to avoid making the same. This way, when your special meal is plated, you'll be able to serve a prime rib you can be proud of.