The Small Kentucky City Dubbed The Bourbon Capital Of The World

If you're talking bourbon, the conversation can't even begin without Bardstown, Kentucky. The small city just south of Louisville is known as the "Bourbon Capital of the World," and it's an apt description. You don't even have to drive 20 miles from the town's Court Square to visit over 10 distilleries, all with their own distinct styles. One of the most well-known is the Barton 1792 Distillery. It's Bardstown's oldest and still fully operational, though the year "1792" reflects the year Kentucky became a U.S. state (the distillery didn't actually open until 1879). Barton 1792 also happens to be the name brand hiding behind Costco's Kirkland Signature bourbon.

Each year, Bardstown hosts National Bourbon Week, a summertime event that floods Main Street with music, food, and a steady stream of classic bourbon cocktails to celebrate the drink that put the city on the map. There are almost 200 historic buildings with 18th-century architecture within walking distance of downtown. It's a fact that may have contributed to Rand McNally and USA Today naming Bardstown "The Most Beautiful Small Town In America."

There are many events to enjoy in the area, including the Taste of Bardstown walking tour, with seasonal dates from June to October. The annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival in September features tastings from over 60 distilleries and 200 bourbon brands. There is so much happening in Bardstown that the city made an online calendar! But let's get back to the bourbon.