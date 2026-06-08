11 Best Old-School Bourbon Cocktails

Whether you've chosen one of the smoothest bourbon whiskeys of all time or you've got an average bottle that you don't necessarily want to sip neat, a cocktail is always a good time. While there are contemporary drinks that tick all the right boxes, sometimes a classic is the way to go. We did the research to find some of the best and most popular old-school bourbon cocktails so that you don't have to. If you have a well-stocked liquor cabinet, you might just be a few minutes away from a top-notch drink.

The thing about these old-school cocktail recipes is they all have a timeless quality. They tend to be simple and to the point, letting the whiskey shine, while also balancing it out with other ingredients. They don't tend to be showy, but they are delicious. After all, these are the cocktails that have stood the test of time when others have fallen by the wayside. There's a reason why people are still ordering them at bars today.

If you're after a stiff drink, any one of these old-school bourbon cocktails is a good call. We're going to look into their ingredients and histories, so all you have to do is mix them. Or, head to a good bar and order one.