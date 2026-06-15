The Culver's Sandwich That Outperforms Its Burgers

Culver's, a Midwestern burger-and-custard chain, is most famous for its ButterBurgers (and custard). The fresh patties feature three different cuts of marbled beef, with toppings sourced from local farms, and the buns are toasted and slathered with butter, making the burgers stand out from competitors. However, as well known as ButterBurgers are, diners shouldn't sleep on Culver's melts, which some argue are among the best patty melts in America — especially the Wisconsin Swiss.

In a ranking of Culver's burgers, Mashed named this handheld the tastiest. Our reviewer felt the rye bread was firm with a nice, crunchy texture and brown butter flavor. Additionally, the red onions were close to caramelized, which gave the sandwich extra sweetness alongside its savory.

The Wisconsin Swiss is one of two patty melts on the menu, which are essentially grilled cheeses with beef and onions. Rye bread and Swiss are traditional, and our reviewer said Culver's Swiss melt was tastier than its sourdough and cheddar option, largely due to the bread and cheese. The rye's bite and (what were believed to be) caraway seeds made it reminiscent of what you might find at a good Jewish deli, while the Swiss cheese had much more flavor than its cheddar counterpart.