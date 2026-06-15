The Culver's Sandwich That Outperforms Its Burgers
Culver's, a Midwestern burger-and-custard chain, is most famous for its ButterBurgers (and custard). The fresh patties feature three different cuts of marbled beef, with toppings sourced from local farms, and the buns are toasted and slathered with butter, making the burgers stand out from competitors. However, as well known as ButterBurgers are, diners shouldn't sleep on Culver's melts, which some argue are among the best patty melts in America — especially the Wisconsin Swiss.
In a ranking of Culver's burgers, Mashed named this handheld the tastiest. Our reviewer felt the rye bread was firm with a nice, crunchy texture and brown butter flavor. Additionally, the red onions were close to caramelized, which gave the sandwich extra sweetness alongside its savory.
The Wisconsin Swiss is one of two patty melts on the menu, which are essentially grilled cheeses with beef and onions. Rye bread and Swiss are traditional, and our reviewer said Culver's Swiss melt was tastier than its sourdough and cheddar option, largely due to the bread and cheese. The rye's bite and (what were believed to be) caraway seeds made it reminiscent of what you might find at a good Jewish deli, while the Swiss cheese had much more flavor than its cheddar counterpart.
Culver's best sandwich can be customized and replicated
Not all burger chains offer patty melts; Culver's does in an effort to keep the American diner tradition alive, and customers are grateful for it. "Try the Wisconsin Swiss melt some time. It is very good ... I always add tomato to it, along with some pickles," one Yelp reviewer suggested. "I tried the Wisconsin Swiss melt, onion rings, and ... cheese curds. Everything was delicious! The Swiss melt was so cheesy and awesomely greasy," wrote another customer. "I love the rye bread. That is really good ... Caramelized onions taste fantastic," enthused a TikTok reviewer.
Wisconsin Swiss stans likely feel the sandwich is flawless as is, but you can customize it. You could request the bread be switched out for the sourdough used in Culver's other melt. Cheese alternatives include American and cheddar. As for toppings, you can add condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayo), bacon, or more produce (such as raw onions, mushrooms, lettuce, jalapeños).
Culver's uses cheese and butter from Wisconsin dairy farms to make this melt. If you want to get as close to the real thing as possible, do the same if you make this at home. Either way, this sourdough patty melt recipe is a solid guide; simply use rye bread instead of sourdough. Alternatively, use this mushroom and Swiss hamburger recipe, since mushrooms are a natural match for the Culver's melt, but substitute rye toast in for the burger bun.