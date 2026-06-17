Is It Safe To Put Softened Butter Back In The Refrigerator?

You're getting ready to bake cookies, so you pull the butter out of the fridge an hour ahead of time to soften it. Life happens, pushing your schedule back another thirty minutes. When you finally get around to making your dough, however, you realize that you've softened too much butter. By then, the extra amount will have been left unrefrigerated for more than two hours. Is it safe to pop it back in the fridge? The answer is a resounding yes.

Butter is typically softened at around room temperature, and according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Foodkeeper app, it can keep at room temperature for up to two days. While different agencies have different specifications for what exactly room temperature is, they all tend to fall within the range of 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live somewhere where the average daily temperature is higher than that, it might be best to put that softened butter back in the refrigerator as soon as you can.

If you want to avoid keeping butter out for too long, you could try some of the faster ways of softening butter instead, like cubing it and putting it inside a warm — but not running — microwave for a few minutes. The most fun way to soften butter fast is to put it in a plastic bag and give it a few whacks with a rolling pin. (Might as well get a quick workout in before making those cookies.)