Why Olive Oil Belongs In Its Original Bottle
For many people, a kitchen reset may involve repackaging cereal and other grocery staples into clear glass containers that look cute on the counter or in the pantry. But that aesthetic isn't always the best option for your food, especially when it comes to your olive oil. In fact, that product is better off staying in the dark-colored glass bottles that many companies use. You should avoid using a clear container from your interior designer or home organizer because olive oil starts to degrade when it's exposed to air, light, and heat. The manufacturer's packaging is already designed to ensure quality over time, so skip the staging and just store your oil in its original bottle.
Often, olive oil comes in a green bottle or a tin because those containers keep exposure to ultraviolet light and air to a minimum. In fact, the darkness of the packaging is one way to identify the best olive oil at the grocery store. While unopened, it can maintain its quality for more than two years. After the first use, it could last more than 15 months if you properly store your olive oil away from oxygen, light, and heat. So take advantage of the original bottle to keep your oil tastier for longer.
Olive oil tins are in
The original glass bottle isn't the only packaging that is great for storing your olive oil. Italian manufacturers began using tin cans in the 1800s to export the product overseas. More recently, some brands have returned to tin because it's just as good for maintaining the quality of the oil. Metal tins share the same benefits as dark colored bottles in stopping exposure to light and oxygen. As a bonus, they are lighter and less likely to break or leak, either while being transported to the store or in your kitchen.
As far as the aesthetic component goes, olive oil tins allow for eye-catching branding and art, which can add some character to your kitchen counter. (However, you should keep them away from your stove to prevent heat exposure.) One notable proponent of these metal containers is Matthieu Kohlmeyer, the CEO of La Tourangelle, whose organic EVOO appeared on Mashed's list of the best olive oils that won't break the bank. Speaking with Olive Oil Professor about tin packaging, Kohlmeyer said, "It's very visible and beautiful. People don't understand it's truly functional, but then they open it and realize the quality inside is fantastic."