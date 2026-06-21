Why Olive Oil Belongs In Its Original Bottle

For many people, a kitchen reset may involve repackaging cereal and other grocery staples into clear glass containers that look cute on the counter or in the pantry. But that aesthetic isn't always the best option for your food, especially when it comes to your olive oil. In fact, that product is better off staying in the dark-colored glass bottles that many companies use. You should avoid using a clear container from your interior designer or home organizer because olive oil starts to degrade when it's exposed to air, light, and heat. The manufacturer's packaging is already designed to ensure quality over time, so skip the staging and just store your oil in its original bottle.

Often, olive oil comes in a green bottle or a tin because those containers keep exposure to ultraviolet light and air to a minimum. In fact, the darkness of the packaging is one way to identify the best olive oil at the grocery store. While unopened, it can maintain its quality for more than two years. After the first use, it could last more than 15 months if you properly store your olive oil away from oxygen, light, and heat. So take advantage of the original bottle to keep your oil tastier for longer.