How To Identify The Best Olive Oil At Your Grocery Store

You don't have to be a connoisseur to know that olive oils run the gamut in regard to quality and flavor. If you're not sure where to start on landing a quality olive oil, we ranked 12 affordable ones from worst to best to help you out. But, if you want to be able to find the best one at any grocery store you visit, you should know that olive oil bottles have a few tells that reveal a lot about the liquid inside them.

When it comes to olive oil, the littlest details matter, from the color of the bottle to the material the bottle is made of. Not only does this affect the oil's shelf life, but the taste, too — clear plastic bottles can produce some really funky olive oil! Plus, there are keywords, such as "cold pressed" and "harvest date," which you should be well acquainted with if you want the oil with the most health benefits. If you're looking to get the most out of your olive oil in regard to flavor, find something from a specific region or opt for the cloudy, unfiltered version.