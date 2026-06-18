Why Japan's Diet Is Considered One Of The Best For Healthy Living
The people of Japan rank well in many global health estimates. The World Health Organization (WHO) places Japan at the top for both life expectancy (how long one is expected to live) and healthy life expectancy (how healthy one is expected to be in those years). Nearly 32% of Japan's total population is over the age of 65, compared to the United States' 19%. How does an entire nation score so highly on these life expectancy metrics? Numerous research studies point to lifestyle as the biggest indicator of prolonged health, and one's diet is a major factor. It's no surprise then that the typical Japanese diet is thought to be one of the best for healthy living. So, what and how do Japanese people eat?
Historically, the Japanese diet focuses on three main components: rice, fish, and vegetables. While Buddhism introduced vegetarianism and today's diet brings many global influences, Japanese cuisine still highlights the big three of rice, fish, and vegetables. Technique-wise, Japanese cooking favors minimal processing to highlight natural flavors and preserve as much of a food's nutrients as possible. Much of their everyday food is steamed, grilled, and famously, raw. While katsu and karaage are popular Japanese preparations, these categories of deep-fried foods, along with tempura, were introduced by the Western world and are eaten in moderation.
Incorporating elements of the Japanese diet into your life
If you want to try your hand at some Japanese recipes, you have to look beyond individual dishes. A typical meal in a Japanese home will consist of steamed rice, a simple soup (often using miso, a fermented soybean product that is incidentally a complete protein), a piece of fish or meat, vegetables, and pickles. While you do not need to replicate this exact combination, you can incorporate Japanese elements in your own cooking. Think of the "sa-shi-su-se-so" rule of balancing flavors in a meal. Sugar, salt, vinegar, soy sauce, and miso all play important roles in creating the ultimate flavor. Next, consider the texture of the different components. For example, if you have grilled fish and a raw chopped salad, a starchy side like steamed rice can add textural dimension and balance to the plate.
Aesthetics are also a big feature of Japanese dishes. A beautifully presented meal is not just thoughtfully put together, but also thoughtfully eaten. Meals end with a hot cup of antioxidant-rich green tea, as sweets are eaten as snacks separate from meals. Even Japanese school lunches are balanced with plenty of proteins and vegetables, as nutritional education and healthy eating habits start early in life. With this emphasis on nutrition, balance, and mindfulness, it is no wonder that the Japanese diet is considered one of the best for healthy living.