Why Japan's Diet Is Considered One Of The Best For Healthy Living

The people of Japan rank well in many global health estimates. The World Health Organization (WHO) places Japan at the top for both life expectancy (how long one is expected to live) and healthy life expectancy (how healthy one is expected to be in those years). Nearly 32% of Japan's total population is over the age of 65, compared to the United States' 19%. How does an entire nation score so highly on these life expectancy metrics? Numerous research studies point to lifestyle as the biggest indicator of prolonged health, and one's diet is a major factor. It's no surprise then that the typical Japanese diet is thought to be one of the best for healthy living. So, what and how do Japanese people eat?

Historically, the Japanese diet focuses on three main components: rice, fish, and vegetables. While Buddhism introduced vegetarianism and today's diet brings many global influences, Japanese cuisine still highlights the big three of rice, fish, and vegetables. Technique-wise, Japanese cooking favors minimal processing to highlight natural flavors and preserve as much of a food's nutrients as possible. Much of their everyday food is steamed, grilled, and famously, raw. While katsu and karaage are popular Japanese preparations, these categories of deep-fried foods, along with tempura, were introduced by the Western world and are eaten in moderation.