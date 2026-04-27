Cooking Japanese Food? Use The Sa-Shi-Su-Se-So Rule For Ultimate Flavor

Cooking food from different cultures can be a delightful way to travel the world without ever leaving your kitchen. However, venturing into international cuisine can be intimidating for some, especially when these cuisines are based on unfamiliar principles or flavor profiles. Fortunately, those looking to learn the basics of making delicious Japanese food can look to a simple rule for flavor balance and versatility, known in shorthand as "sa-shi-su-se-so."

The phrase pulls one syllable each from the Japanese names of five key ingredients. First is sugar ("sato" in Japanese), followed by salt ("shio"), vinegar ("su"), soy sauce ("shoyu" or, more traditionally, "seuyu"), and miso. Each offers various flavor elements that many Japanese dishes call for.

The purposes of sugar and salt are obvious even for beginner cooks, but other elements bear a bit more explanation. The vinegar, typically made from rice, offers a tangy boost that helps balance rich dishes while providing a gentler acidity than many sharper types of Western vinegar. Meanwhile, soy sauce and miso (a paste of fermented soybeans and grains) provide a pleasing umami boost that rounds out any meal.