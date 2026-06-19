Here's Who Supplies The Beef For Culver's Burgers

Culver's is a Midwestern burger and custard chain with a serious fandom, thanks to its use of quality ingredients. The custard is made with milk sourced from local dairy farmers. The cheese curds hail exclusively from Wisconsin dairy farms. For ButterBurgers, named for the buttery buns they're served on, Culver's uses fresh, never-frozen beef supplied by American farmers.

Founder Craig Culver spent decades cultivating bonds with local beef producers. Most of Culver's beef comes from three suppliers (however, it's not known the exact names of them), which pack the meat in cryovac wrap to ensure a 14-day shelf life. The beef is distributed nationwide multiple times a week, quickly enough to capitalize on freshness. Most is Midwestern-raised, but it's always American. As of 2017, beef was the most-sold item by volume across Culver's stores; former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bonner claimed Culver's cooked 20 million pounds the year prior (via Leader Telegram). Compared to competitors, Culver's is a fast food chain that uses high-quality burger beef; each patty is a marbled blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate cuts.

Culver's says its suppliers "follow the FDA's directives for humanely raised and harvested beef, as well as the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) guidelines for humane handling and processing of all commercial beef" (via Iowa Beef Center). Culver's also cooks its beef to order, so you'll receive fresh food every time. A special cooking method makes Culver's burgers even tastier: The patties are smashed onto the griddle, creating thin, craggy, wide burgers with crispy edges and juicy interiors.