One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secret Cities Is Packed With Breweries And Good Eats

When you hear the words "Florida vacation," Sanford might not be the first place you think of. Then again, that's the whole point. This is the place to be in the Sunshine State when you want to step off the beach, the golf course, or get away from the chaos of Disney. It's full of old-town charm, brick streets, and gorgeous lakefront views. And, if you do decide to sneak off to Disney World? It's less than an hour away. Sanford is known in some circles as one of Florida's hidden gems, with a downtown full of attractions and amenities, including breweries and restaurants.

The town is sprinkled with local breweries, many of which are within walking distance of one another. Wop's Hops Brewing Company (Sanford's first microbrewery) and Brewlando Sanford are basically side-by-side. If you like a little food with your beer, Brewlando has a full menu that includes tacos, burgers, and light bites. Nearby Deviant Wolfe Brewing (known for small-batch brews in various flavors and types of craft beer you can't find in stores) offers pizza and Stromboli. At Tuffy's Music Box & Lounge, the first cidery in Sanford, you can enjoy concerts or play games like bocce ball or corn hole.

If you're more of a foodie than a drinker, Sanford offers many delicious options. For those looking to try something a bit different, Hollerbach's German Restaurant includes a German Buffet, craft beer on tap, sports viewing, and priority seating if you book ahead. The District is another local gastropub where you can dine inside 100-year-old architecture.