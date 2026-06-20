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When people think of luxury water, many folks imagine a liquid drawn from the pristine Scandinavian wilderness, or from glaciers in untouched European mountain ranges. Those picturesque origins certainly contribute to why different water bottles taste different, and while that may be the case for Voss, its current ownership is a different story. The brand may have originated in Norway, but the people currently running the show are actually based in China — just like some of your favorite deli brands.

In 2016, China's Reignwood Group purchased a majority share of Voss (via the Wall Street Journal). On top of its investment in Voss, it also acquired a 25% stake in Vita Coco in 2014, and was responsible for bringing Red Bull to the Chinese market in 1995. It should be mentioned that a report from state-owned German TV network Deutsche Welle says Voss is now fully owned by the Reignwood Group, but public records of the transaction are difficult to find and therefore corroborate.

Voss built its name on being artesian water from Norway, which lends to its luxury image. Artesian water is essentially groundwater that springs up naturally from aquifers due to underground pressure, which supposedly filters it and makes it exceptionally pure. Its iconic glass bottle — replicated these days in recyclable PET bottles — helps it stand out from other brands. The story and branding behind Voss has made it so that it can demand a higher price tag than normal, with a 24-pack of 16.9-ounce bottles going for just over $30 on Amazon.