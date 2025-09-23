These Popular US Deli Meat Brands Are Really Owned By A Company In China

While you might think of these labels as all-American, many popular deli meat brands and one famous hot dog brand are actually owned by a company in China. That's right — every day brands like Nathan's Hot Dogs and Farmer John's are subsidiaries of Smithfield Foods, an American company that was acquired by the Chinese company WH Group in 2013.

Smithfield's website still sports a down-home, rustic feel, which makes sense as it remains a juggernaut of the American grocery and deli industry. The Smithfield brand is behind some of the best-known deli meat brands: Armour Meats. In 2013, the company dominated a whopping 26% of the total hog industry in the United States. It is no wonder this attracted foreign investors. That same year, WH Group footed a $4.7 billion bill for the company, which was then the biggest purchase of an American company by a Chinese entity. It's not uncommon for American products to be made in China, and many grocery store brands you're familiar with fall under the Smithfield umbrella.