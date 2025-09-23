These Popular US Deli Meat Brands Are Really Owned By A Company In China
While you might think of these labels as all-American, many popular deli meat brands and one famous hot dog brand are actually owned by a company in China. That's right — every day brands like Nathan's Hot Dogs and Farmer John's are subsidiaries of Smithfield Foods, an American company that was acquired by the Chinese company WH Group in 2013.
Smithfield's website still sports a down-home, rustic feel, which makes sense as it remains a juggernaut of the American grocery and deli industry. The Smithfield brand is behind some of the best-known deli meat brands: Armour Meats. In 2013, the company dominated a whopping 26% of the total hog industry in the United States. It is no wonder this attracted foreign investors. That same year, WH Group footed a $4.7 billion bill for the company, which was then the biggest purchase of an American company by a Chinese entity. It's not uncommon for American products to be made in China, and many grocery store brands you're familiar with fall under the Smithfield umbrella.
Carando
With labels featuring black and white photos of a family around a table, Carando's brand is all about how tradition and culture intersect with food. The company has made a name for itself in the deli meat industry by establishing its niche as the go-to convenient choice for Italian meats. It offers deli products ranging from pepperoni to salami to prosciutto, plus pre-made fare like meatballs and sausage links. Carando's offerings are heavily inspired by traditional recipes. They're often a convenient option for parties and get-togethers, especially for hosts short on time.
Want to try Carando's yourself? The good news is that the brand is not hard to find. Carando crops up in stores nationwide, appearing in outlets like Albertsons, Kroger, and Publix. Whether you're seeking out ingredients for homemade pizza, building your own charcuterie board, or looking for some rich, salty meats for a hearty lunch sandwich, Carando has you covered.
Armour Meats
Armour Meats has a history, 150 years of it to be exact. Originally founded in Chicago by a pair of brothers in 1867, Armour Meats took off quickly in its native city. In the century-and-a-half that followed, the brand expanded its footprint nationally. Today, you'll find the Armour label in outlets like Albertsons, Food 4 Less, and Walmart.
Armour Meats' original goal was to make shopping easy for everyday people, providing quality, readily available meats at an affordable price. Even those unfamiliar with the label are likely familiar with Armour Meats. Its products often appear as hunks of meat wrapped in plastic. The brand's ham and roast beef can be sliced up for sandwiches or served as the main course for dinner. Armour is also known for its grab-and-go hot dog options, ideal for people looking to snag a quick lunch.
Kretschmar
Another brand that's been in it for the long haul, Kretschmar's history dates all the way back to 1883. Much like Armour Meats, Kretschmar offers plastic-wrapped ham, turkey, roast beef, and corned beef, perfect for a main course or a holiday dish. However, it also sells pre-sliced deli meats that are great for packing a quick lunch to go. The brand's not just about the meat either. It's well-known for selling a wide variety of cheeses, all of which are made by cheesemakers in a state that certainly knows its cheddar: Wisconsin.
Anyone who's been shopping has likely encountered the Kretschmar label. The brand has a surprisingly wide-reaching appeal, appearing on shelves in both high-end stores and budget-friendly outlets. You'll find its products in pricey grocery stores like Erewhon, but they also crop up frequently in more affordable locations like Costco and Aldi. Like many of the Smithfield products, Kretschmar's appeal lies in offering good-quality food at an accessible price point.
Farmer John
While not quite as old as some brands on this list, Farmer John is still fairly long-standing in the deli meat industry, getting its start back in 1931. The company began by focusing on only a few pork-based options, but expanded its repertoire over the years to include not only more and more pork but a host of lunch meats and pre-made items like hot dogs. In fact, these hot dogs were so popular that extra-long varieties were once a staple at Dodger Stadium, more or less the stadium's official hot dog. Sadly, in 2021, the Dodgers neglected to renew Farmer John's contract, a move some bemoaned as the end of an era.
However, while Farmer John might not be sold at Dodger Stadium anymore, rest assured, the brand's still going strong. If you've ever perused the breakfast meats section of your grocery store, you've likely seen plenty of Farmer John products like bacon and sausage. Like many Smithfield brands, Farmer John is pretty ubiquitous. It appears in major outlets nationwide like Target, Food 4 Less, Costco, and Aldi.