How To Get Fresher Food Without Waiting For A Table On Cruise Ships

Cruise ships can be a great place to indulge in delicious meals, but at peak dining hours, hungry passengers may find themselves faced with a dilemma: either stand in line for a table at one of the ship's restaurants or settle for the easily available but not always fresh food at the buffet. However, there is a third option for getting fresher food without the wait, and it's often hiding in plain sight. Over at the made-to-order stations at the buffet, fresh food is pumped out on demand.

Unlike a typical buffet station that is periodically replenished when items run out or have been sitting for a certain amount of time, made-to-order stations are exactly what they sound like. Chefs stand by, ready to create a dish in front of your eyes, customized to your specifications. Although opting for the made-to-order station will take a bit longer than grabbing batch-prepared food from the buffet, these skilled chefs cook with an emphasis on speed and efficiency to help them serve as many diners as possible, so they're just as motivated to get your meal ready as you are to eat it.

Many cruise lines have implemented made-to-order stations in some capacity, with some even going as far as offering made-to-order sushi and other specialty bites. More commonly, made-to-order stations include eggs, omelets, waffles, or pancakes at breakfast, and a diverse mix of choices through the rest of the day, from stir-fries and pastas to paninis.