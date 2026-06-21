How Bourbon Helped Improve Straws

Picture a straw in a glass of bourbon. Is it one of those little black plastic straws for stirring (and/or sipping)? These are common drink utensils in modern bars, but that wasn't always the case. Back in the 19th century, drinkers typically sipped hard booze through something more natural: rye grass straws. And that's exactly what American inventor Marvin Stone found in his bourbon-based mint julep one summer day.

While not every drink back then called for a straw, the crushed ice and leaves in mint juleps got messy without a julep strainer or sipping aid. Unfortunately, rye grass straws were known to dissolve in drinks and sometimes added an unwanted grassy flavor. To bypass this unpleasantness, Stone, who manufactured paper cigarette holders, used this know-how to invent Stone's Patent Paper Julep Straws.

Although he came up with the idea by wrapping strips of paper around a pencil, his straws were eventually made with Manila paper and coated in paraffin wax for durability. After successful tests at a local bar, he patented his design, eventually converting his paper cigarette company into the Stone Straw Corporation. The rest, as they say, is history. Bourbon cocktail drinkers everywhere can thank Stone for keeping rye grass out of their mint juleps.