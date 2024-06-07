Straight Vs On The Rocks: Pros Explain The Best Way To Drink Bourbon

Venturing into the world of bourbon can be an intimidating prospect. There's a ton of advice out there, not to mention plenty of myths to debunk, and much of it is given by people who claim to know the right way to drink, order, and enjoy this wildly popular spirit. But we'd like to argue something that's a little different, with the help of Four Roses Brand Ambassador and Chief Mixologist Abby Martinie.

She explained her take to us, and it's pretty refreshing. "Ultimately, whether you prefer bourbon on the rocks or straight comes down to personal preference, and at Four Roses, we encourage bourbon lovers and new bourbon drinkers to explore both methods to discover their ideal way to enjoy it." In other words, the best method is the one that you like best, and we're going to give you some pointers on how to find your best way — with help from Martinie.

What can you hope to learn? We're going to talk about how to order a bourbon so you get exactly what you're expecting — because there's a surprising amount of confusion out there — along with how to compare flavors and aromas, what ice does when it's added to bourbon, and how to find your favorite way to enjoy a glass of this versatile spirit.