Neither The US Nor France: Here's Who Invented Boxed Wine

Many would agree that Bordeaux, France is the wine capital of the world, and the U.S. is home to plenty of wineries everyone should visit at least once. But as one of the world's top producers outside of Europe, Australia is no slouch in the wine department. The Land from Down Under even gave the drinking world one of its most enduring innovations: boxed wine.

On April 20, 1964, South Australian winemaker Thomas Angove filed a unique patent for an improved liquid container. Angrove had been seeking a way to not only sell his vineyard's wine in bulk, but to make the wine last longer once it was opened. A standard wine bottle holds 750 milliliters, whereas Angrove's polyethylene bags held 4.4 liters.

The original design required opening the box and snipping off a corner of the bag. Our modern version, with its airless-flow tap that allows the box to remain closed, was invented in the 1960s by Charles Henry Malpas, another Australian businessman.