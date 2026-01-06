Where Is The Wine Capital Of The World?

When people say "wine capital of the world," many locations may come to mind, including Napa Valley, Rioja, and Mendoza. However, the location that most agree deserves this title is best known for its bold and hearty reds. Situated along the Garonne River in the Southwest of France, Bordeaux, the leading producer of fine wines, has earned this unofficial global title. Bordeaux is both a city and a wine-growing region with a robust wine culture that dates back over 2,000 years, surviving both droughts and devastating periods of frost.

With its rich soil, temperate oceanic climate, and generations of viticulture expertise, Bordeaux has long set the standard in the world of wine. Here, 13,000 growers are based, and 158 million gallons of wine are produced annually. From this massive 247,000-acre wine-growing region come Bordeaux red wines, which are arguably one of the best-known red wines in the world. Bordeaux is not a grape varietal, it's a wine made from grapes grown in the region. Bordeaux red blends are full-bodied and fruit-forward wines typically produced from Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot grapes.

There are over 60 appellations, or subregions, in Bordeaux, each with its own terroir and grape varieties. Wines from this region are labeled by their subregion, not the grape varietal. Well-known appellations include Pomerol, Saint-Émilion, Graves, and Pessac-Léognan. The strong red wines of Bordeaux get the most attention, but excellent rosés and whites come from here as well. For example, sweet, white wines are made in Sauternes, while Graves and Pessac-Léognan are known for dry whites.