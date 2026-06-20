Each year, when warm weather rolls around, ice cream cravings hit, and grocery store shoppers flock to the frozen food section. If you're in the same boat, it helps to know ahead of time what fellow shoppers are enjoying, and for that reason, we've rounded up Albertsons customers' four favorite frozen items of 2026 — so far. Unsurprisingly, the products they're loving include an ice cream treat from a popular candy brand and a frozen dinner that elicits nostalgia for the once-thriving, now struggling restaurant chain, Boston Market.

Regulars know that part of the unknown truth about Albertsons is that the company is a champion of eCommerce and has been developing an innovative online shopping experience for customers since before the pandemic. In fact, conversations across social media show that shoppers even trust Albertsons enough to order frozen foods for delivery. Whether you're looking for frozen groceries shipped straight to your door or planning to visit Albertsons in person, this short list may help you weed through the disappointments and head straight to the good stuff.