Albertsons Shoppers Are Calling These The 4 Best New Frozen Food Items Of 2026 So Far
Each year, when warm weather rolls around, ice cream cravings hit, and grocery store shoppers flock to the frozen food section. If you're in the same boat, it helps to know ahead of time what fellow shoppers are enjoying, and for that reason, we've rounded up Albertsons customers' four favorite frozen items of 2026 — so far. Unsurprisingly, the products they're loving include an ice cream treat from a popular candy brand and a frozen dinner that elicits nostalgia for the once-thriving, now struggling restaurant chain, Boston Market.
Regulars know that part of the unknown truth about Albertsons is that the company is a champion of eCommerce and has been developing an innovative online shopping experience for customers since before the pandemic. In fact, conversations across social media show that shoppers even trust Albertsons enough to order frozen foods for delivery. Whether you're looking for frozen groceries shipped straight to your door or planning to visit Albertsons in person, this short list may help you weed through the disappointments and head straight to the good stuff.
Kinder Bueno Frozen Dairy Dessert
Shoppers are loving the Kinder Bueno Frozen Dairy Dessert that's new to Albertsons. The dessert, inspired by the Kinder Bueno chocolate bar, is made with a hazelnut base and topped with a solid hazelnut shell, with chocolate-covered cookie chunks mixed throughout. Each serving is 340 calories (about 2.5 servings per container).
On Reddit, one reviewer compared the top layer to the frozen chocolate shell of a Magnum ice cream, and continued by saying, "The real fun is with the layers of hazelnut cream, which are more like hazelnut bark, and crispy chocolate pieces. The crispiness is a wonderful texture! ... There's basically a million layers of the stuff!" When a commenter in the thread got technical and asked, "How are the mix-ins as far as volume?" the OP replied, "Tons in every bite."
Purchase Kinder Bueno Frozen Dairy Dessert for $3.99 (until June 23) in stores or online.
Boston Market Texas BBQ Seasoned Pork Mac and Cheese
The Boston Market Texas BBQ Seasoned Pork Mac and Cheese is a hit in the frozen aisle, with some customers going back for a second purchase. The complete 13-ounce meal contains 480 calories and 25 grams of protein per serving.
A Redditor at r/frozendinners praised the meal and noted that if there were more pork, they would score it a perfect 10 out of 10. A commenter agreed, adding that BBQ pork with mac and cheese was one of their favorite comfort foods. Conversation then turned to the Boston Market chain, with some Reddit users expressing disappointment over their local restaurant closing down. Others said they missed the restaurant's original mac and cheese noodles, which were spiral-shaped. One commenter replied, "It's weird, I never ate at the Boston Market restaurants when they were around, but I love their frozen meals."
Purchase Boston Market Texas BBQ Seasoned Pork Mac and Cheese for $3.99 (until June 23) in stores or online.
Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion
The summer has brought a new Dole Whip flavor to Albertsons, and customers are all about its refreshing, fruity flavor. Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion is made with real fruit and contains neither dairy nor high fructose corn syrup. The 14-ounce tub contains 2.5 servings at 230 calories each.
A TikTok user who had tried other Dole Whip flavors said they were excited to find the elusive Tropical Guava Passion and rated it "hands down 10 out of 10." Over on Instagram, Dole shared a video that showed a scoop of the tropical Dole Whip floating in a glass of champagne, creating a guava mimosa of sorts. Commenters loved the idea of the fusion. One person wrote, "The topical flavor plus creamy consistency combo is unmatched." Another said, "The most creative mimosa I've seen. The guava passion is anything but vanilla."
Purchase Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion for $5.99 (until June 23) in stores or online.
Stouffer's Chicken Enchilada Frozen Entrée
Customers who left reviews on Albertsons' website for the new Stouffer's Chicken Enchilada Frozen Entrée said they had been eager to try it and rated it a perfect 5 stars. Each 10-ounce package includes one enchilada on a bed of seasoned brown rice studded with red bell peppers, poblano chiles, and sweet corn. The single-serve meal contains 20 grams of protein and is gluten-free.
One online reviewer described the frozen entrée by writing, "The corn tortilla enchilada has a very tasty shredded chicken and bean filling smothered in a cheesy queso sauce over a flavorful rice with plenty of veggies. This is not the mild Lean Cuisine suiza white sauce chicken enchilada by any means and is a great option if you want a more lively spice flavor profile."
Purchase the Stouffer's Chicken Enchilada Frozen Entrée for $3.99 in stores or online.