The Unexpected Ingredient Jessica Alba Adds To Her Drinking Water
The world is often divided into salty and sweet. And as sweet as American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba may be, when it comes to snacks she is firmly in the salty category.
"I'm not much of a sweets person," she told Delish. "I actually have low blood sugar and low blood pressure, and I get very woozy if I don't have enough salt." She went on to say, "I told my doctor I eat an abnormal amount of salt, and he said, 'Did you know it's because you're naturally low? Your body overcompensates and needs more salt,' so that's how I justify all the salt I pour on everything."
One of the ways that Alba increases the salt in her diet is by adding a pinch of pink Himalayan salt to a glass of water. "When I do hot yoga, water isn't enough. I need to have salty water or I'll have coconut water," she said.
Should everyone add salt to their water?
Are there genuine health benefits to adding salt to drinking water? The many popular myths about salt confuse the issue. As with most diet trends, the answer to this question is that it depends. Sodium is an essential electrolyte that the body uses for hydration, muscle movement, and nerve signaling. According to medical experts, adding a quarter of a teaspoon of sea salt or Himalayan salt to 8 ounces of water may help the body retain water after exertion, like Alba's hot yoga, reducing cramps and fatigue. Table salt is also acceptable, but there are differences between sea salt and table salt to consider, such as mineral content and the presence of additives like anti-caking agents.
On the flip side, excessive sodium in your diet can be harmful. People who live mostly sedentary lives probably don't need to add more salt to their diets. Those living with type 2 diabetes, kidney or liver disease, high blood pressure, or heart conditions should consider steering clear.