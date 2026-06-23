The Unexpected Ingredient Jessica Alba Adds To Her Drinking Water

The world is often divided into salty and sweet. And as sweet as American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba may be, when it comes to snacks she is firmly in the salty category.

"I'm not much of a sweets person," she told Delish. "I actually have low blood sugar and low blood pressure, and I get very woozy if I don't have enough salt." She went on to say, "I told my doctor I eat an abnormal amount of salt, and he said, 'Did you know it's because you're naturally low? Your body overcompensates and needs more salt,' so that's how I justify all the salt I pour on everything."

One of the ways that Alba increases the salt in her diet is by adding a pinch of pink Himalayan salt to a glass of water. "When I do hot yoga, water isn't enough. I need to have salty water or I'll have coconut water," she said.