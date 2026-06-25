How Many Sugar Cubes Are In One Can Of Coke?

You've just ordered pizza and are eyeing the drink selection while you wait for your pie. It's an age-old debate: Diet Coke vs. regular Coke. One delivers more caffeine and sugar substitutes, while the other has the classic flavor you crave and added sugar. Before you decide, you should know the facts about how much sugar is in a can of Coke. And just so you don't get lost in the numbers, we'll break it down into sugar cubes for a striking visual.

According to the brand, there are 39 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce Coke can. The same goes for the caffeine-free version. Given that one sugar cube contains about 4 grams of sugar, there are nearly 10 sugar cubes in a can of Coke. Alternatively, a sugar cube is equal to about 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar, so you can visualize 10 teaspoons of sugar in your soda instead of sugar cubes, if that's more helpful.

It turns out this high amount isn't uncommon when it comes to sugar-sweetened drinks. Sodas, fruit drinks, and sport or energy drinks make up the bulk — about 24% — of how Americans consume added sugar (via American Heart Association). In second place is assorted desserts and sweets, like cookies and ice cream. Additional sources include coffee and tea, candy, sandwiches, sugary cereals, and sweetened yogurt.