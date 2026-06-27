4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich
When you think of high-end dining, Arby's isn't the first destination that springs to mind. However, the restaurant was intended as an alternative to the fast and cheap eats available at McDonald's and other establishments when it debuted in 1964. Arby's has since expanded its menu to feature cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, desserts, and more. Despite the enhanced selection, it shouldn't be surprising that the classic roast beef remains Arby's top-selling item. While the sandwich doesn't need any help in the popularity department, certain tips can help you get more out of your Arby's order.
We brought together some of the most intriguing tips and hacks here, including a secret menu item known intimidatingly as the "meat mountain." We also included more practical hacks, such as ways to jazz up your roast beef sandwich with toppings and add-ons. Arby's has had its share of ups and downs over the last six decades, but patrons are as invested in the chain as ever. As a fan of the restaurant explained on Reddit, "Arby's roast beef is its own thing ... Sometimes you gotta have one, and there's no place else to get it."
Replace the standard bun with a brioche or onion roll
The Arby's website allows for a lot of customizations, including a few bread options. Instead of the standard sesame seed roll, patrons can select an onion roll or a brioche bun with their roast beef. There's even a no-bun option, which is great news for the keto diet crowd. By choosing a different type of bread, you can create new flavor combinations that go beyond extreme beef.
The potent flavor of an onion roll complements the meatiness of roast beef, and it pairs well with Arby's classic Horsey Sauce. A creamy, tangy condiment with hints of horseradish-infused sharpness, Horsey Sauce is a good match for a bolder, onion-flavored bun. If you prefer a subtler flavor profile, brioche is a sweet, buttery bread that would be an excellent vehicle for a beef and cheddar sandwich. Although this item usually comes with Arby's Red Ranch (a tangy, tomato-based condiment with hints of sweetness), you could sub in Horsey sauce, barbecue sauce, or traditional ranch, which are all available in the "dipping sauces" tab on the website.
Try your luck with an Arby's meat mountain
It stands to reason that an Arby's sandwich dubbed the "meat mountain" would pop up in an r/StupidFood Reddit thread. Named one of the must-try secret menu items at Arby's, this behemoth entrée features roast beef, bacon, ham, turkey, and chicken, plus two types of cheese (American and Swiss). As for the quality of the sandwich, a self-described former Arby's worker said, "Honestly, I don't hate it, but you have to change a few things to make it edible. The roast beef and the chicken are the only meats on this sandwich that come warm, so I would suggest asking them to heat up all of the meats ... You're gonna want some kind of sauce because this thing is dry without it."
There's always a chance that the staff will deny requests for elaborate secret menu items like this veritable mountain of meat. However, your chances at Arby's might be better than at other fast-food joints. The chain already offers a Half Pound Roast Beef sandwich, which looks more like an extreme food challenge than a meal. A Redditor claimed they successfully ordered the meat mountain, though the bill came to more than $18 (when paired with a drink and curly fries).
Add vegetables to your roast beef sandwich
Food texture is integral to the joy of eating. Different textures communicate food quality (or lack thereof), and also influence our perception of flavor. Textural diversity in food (meaning meals that simultaneously include crispy, melty, and chewy ingredients) can also make for a more enjoyable eating experience. That brings us to our next Arby's ordering tip. According to the website, customers can add tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce to their roast beef sandwiches.
The chain's classic roast beef is undeniably tasty, but it doesn't offer much in the way of textural diversity. That's why we like the idea of adding some cool, crispy veggies to lend some crunch to the tender roast beef slices. As for sauces, honey mustard or ranch dip would go well with the roast beef and vegetables, as would a slice of Swiss cheese. These toppings and condiments bring Arby's roast beef closer to a true deli sandwich.
Top the sandwich with cheese sticks, jalapeño bites, or hash browns
Our next tip adds crunch to Arby's roast beef, but instead of looking to wholesome veggies for texture diversity, we're eyeing the restaurant's sides and snacks menu for inspiration. No run to Arby's would be complete without the chain's iconic curly fries, but your options don't end there. We love the idea of topping a sandwich with one of the fried appetizers, such as mozzarella sticks, potato cakes, or jalapeño bites.
This ordering hack requires you to order the appetizer as a side and build the loaded roast beef sandwich on your own. We recommend placing the cheese sticks and jalapeño bites on the bottom bun to maintain sandwich stability. As for the potato cakes, dressing them with a little ketchup or Arby's Sauce will add a touch of acidity to cut back on the richness of the sandwich. And, because these appetizers contain three or more pieces, you'll have some left over after putting your meal together.