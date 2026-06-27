4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich

When you think of high-end dining, Arby's isn't the first destination that springs to mind. However, the restaurant was intended as an alternative to the fast and cheap eats available at McDonald's and other establishments when it debuted in 1964. Arby's has since expanded its menu to feature cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, desserts, and more. Despite the enhanced selection, it shouldn't be surprising that the classic roast beef remains Arby's top-selling item. While the sandwich doesn't need any help in the popularity department, certain tips can help you get more out of your Arby's order.

We brought together some of the most intriguing tips and hacks here, including a secret menu item known intimidatingly as the "meat mountain." We also included more practical hacks, such as ways to jazz up your roast beef sandwich with toppings and add-ons. Arby's has had its share of ups and downs over the last six decades, but patrons are as invested in the chain as ever. As a fan of the restaurant explained on Reddit, "Arby's roast beef is its own thing ... Sometimes you gotta have one, and there's no place else to get it."