Here's Why Whole Foods' Rotisserie Chicken May Taste Bland

Over 950 million rotisserie chickens are sold annually in the United States, and these birds go through a standard process designed to produce consistency. Typically, a salt-based seasoning solution is injected before the bird is slow-roasted on a spit to get that signature crispy skin and juicy, flavorful interior. Still, not all grocery store rotisserie chickens are created equal, and one stands out as rather bland: Whole Foods' offering.

That's because of the preparation. Whole Foods sells both plain and classic rotisserie chicken, and the plain offering doesn't have any salt added. Meanwhile, in preparing its other rotisserie options, the grocer forgoes the brine injection and instead simply sprinkles seasoning on the skin, per Consumer Reports. Unfortunately, that means the seasoning might not be as well-distributed through the meat.

On the one hand, this less sodium option might be better if you intend to remix the rotisserie chicken into recipes to add to your dinner rotation. It's also a good thing if you're looking to cut back on sodium, which rotisserie chickens tend to have in abundance. On the other hand, if you're eating the chicken as-is, it might not have the classic rotisserie taste. The important thing to remember about salt is often it brings out existing flavors in the food, in addition to simply increasing saltiness.