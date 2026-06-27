Unspoken Buffet Rules You'll Want To Follow On Cruise Ships

Taking a cruise can be an exciting way to visit new places, meet new people, and try new foods. The almost ubiquitous cruise ship buffet is not only one of the many perks of this experience, but it also makes enjoying the rest of your vacation so much easier. The format provides access to a wide variety of ready-to-serve foods whether you're hungry for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Occasionally buffets will offer late-night snacks for eager passengers.

All buffets have certain unspoken rules to follow, but a cruise ship has a few extras that you might not consider when eating at the local all-you-can-eat restaurant or your generous cousin's wedding. They address such matters as whether you should show up in poolside attire, if it's okay to let kids grab grub alone, and even how you should reserve a table. We get it: You're on vacation, you're ready to cut loose! But that doesn't mean you have a free pass to be rude to your fellow passengers. Everyone on the ship shares the dining space, and following these rules of etiquette will make those shared mealtimes less stressful for passengers as well as crew.