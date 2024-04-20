Etiquette Rules You Should Always Follow At An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

The golden rule of all lines is really just to stick to your spot. Most of us learn this as early as preschool, but some adults still choose to break the rule of keeping their place in line. And it's really not fair to anyone you are cutting in front of since everyone is hungry and waiting patiently in the queue.

Buffets are particularly rude to butt into, because one person can be the difference in missing out on a desired item. No one wants to see the very last crab leg or cream puff taken right before they get the opportunity to grab it — especially if they were supposed to get there first. This rule goes for saving spots as well. There are no holds in a buffet line, so don't let your latecomer partner and kids step in front of you without expecting the ire of everyone behind you.

There are a couple key exceptions to this golden rule, though. If you have already been through the line once and want to go back for a single item, feel free to insert yourself into the line wherever that one item is. The other exception is if the person in front of you is taking their sweet time choosing and holding the line up; in this case, you can go around the indecisive diner if there is plenty of space and you're quick.