Who Supplies The Beef For Five Guys Burgers?

In the world of fast food, efficiency is the name of the game. That's true for the restaurants themselves as well as the supply chain. McDonald's, for instance, keeps a tight supply chain with a limited network of suppliers providing all the beef for its burgers. Rival Five Guys is similarly picky about ingredients like its potatoes (which come from Idaho north of the 42nd parallel), and in terms of beef, it primarily works with just one supplier. That would be Schweid & Sons, a New Jersey-based beef purveyor.

Schweid & Sons began working with Five Guys in 2002, when the chain had just five locations. At the time, Schweid & Sons operated under the name Burger Maker and grew alongside Five Guys' massive expansion (the chain now has over 1,500 locations) by providing fresh ground beef patties to most stores. Five Guys in the Midwest and Europe, however, source their beef elsewhere. Schweid doesn't raise cattle itself but instead procures meat from producers like Swift and Tyson, then processes it into ready-to-cook patties that it distributes to restaurant kitchens.

According to CEO Jamie Schweid, who spoke with Forbes in 2017, Five Guys prioritized consistency and quality as it expanded, and Schweid was able to offer that. "They wanted to make sure they had the best suppliers. My dad and [Five Guys founder] Jerry Murrell really hit it off," he told the outlet. He also revealed that Schweid uses a unique, proprietary burger blend especially for Five Guys.