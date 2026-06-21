Who Provides The Beef Patties For McDonald's Burgers?

McDonald's sells a staggering 714 million pounds of beef a year, much of it dedicated to their top-selling Big Macs — yet only two suppliers handle it all (via McDonald's): Keystone Foods and Lopez Foods. That seems almost impossible, given the sheer volume, until you learn that Keystone Foods and Lopez Foods essentially built their own empires as they grew alongside McDonald's.

The partnerships have certainly been mutually beneficial. While McDonald's brought huge growth to both suppliers, they, in turn, created innovations that helped the fast food chain appeal to more customers. For instance, Keystone's founder invented Individual Quick Freezing (IQF), a method that preserves meat's taste and freshness that McDonald's says it still uses today. (Curious? Watch McDonald's burgers being made, all the way through the IQF process.)

Later, when consumer preference shifted toward fresher food, Lopez Foods piloted a regional program transitioning Quarter Pounder patties from frozen to fresh (via Oklahoma Farm Report). The pilot succeeded, and fresh Quarter Pounder patties rolled out nationwide. They're still fresh today (and it's the only burger cooked fresh on the menu)!