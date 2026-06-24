Is The Ice Cream Ball Actually Worth It? | Extreme Reviews

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Picture this: You're struck with an intense craving for homemade ice cream, and you have enough excess energy to power a small town. The Yaylabs Softshell Ice Cream Ball proposes a solution to this unique conundrum. This device works similarly to hand-crank ice cream machines in that it uses a mixture of ice and salt to transform ingredients like milk, eggs, cream, sugar, and flavoring into a frosty dessert. Unlike a traditional hand-crank machine, however, you have to manually shake and roll the ball for approximately 25 minutes to yield your delicious homemade treat.

We'd be lying if we said we're not a little intrigued, but does this device actually work as promised? For answers, we turned to "Extreme Reviews," who put the Yaylabs Ice Cream Ball through its paces — and then some. Testing, per the instructions, involved tossing the ball around in a garage, at a playground, on a trampoline, down concrete steps, and in rousing games of backyard bowling and soccer.

This device has two compartments: one for ingredients and one for salt and ice. Salt alters the temperature at which water freezes and melts, which keeps the ice stable long enough to allow the ice cream ingredients to thicken up. While you can't argue with science, we're very curious to see if this unconventional machine lives up to the hype.