Think Twice About A Gas Station Hot Dog If You Spot These 12 Red Flags

Filling your car with gas is never a great experience. The bill is high, and the process is tedious. However, one thing that really softens the blow is rewarding your effort with some fun gas station treats. Even the saddest-looking gas stations can offer a plethora of precious junk foods. Some people head straight for the packaged candies, chips, nuts, and sodas, but sometimes the occasion calls for something more substantial.

Over the years, gas stations have done a lot to improve the reputation of the fresh food they serve. In fact, road trippers can have a blast trying the best gas station food in each state. Pizza, sandwiches, doughnuts, nachos, and salads are just a few gas station staples. One food that makes even the biggest gas-station food fans stop in their tracks is the hot dog.

Will you bite into a juicy, flavorful hot dog in a soft bun topped with dynamic condiments, or are you one questionable decision away from a trip to the emergency room? If you're a big hot dog fan who feels skittish inside gas stations, the good news is that there are some tricks you can use to stay out of trouble. These are the telltale signs that you should not buy that gas station hot dog.