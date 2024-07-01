The Unhealthiest Toppings You Can Put On A Hot Dog

Right there next to burgers, hot dogs are a quintessentially American food. Popular at backyard get-togethers and barbecues, hot dogs are also a staple at baseball games, movie theaters, fairs, and random street corners in many major cities across the U.S. Like with any widely popular food, everyone has their own way of enjoying them. For some people, it's all about the meat 一 whether it's all-beef, a blend of beef and pork, turkey, or even tofu, there's something for everyone. For others, it's the quality of the bread holding everything together. However, for many, what really matters are the toppings.

Realistically, you can put almost anything on a hot dog. You can opt for the classics or flex your creative muscles, trying out new flavor combinations. Some toppings, however, are generally considered healthier than others. To help you narrow down your choices, we put together a list of popular toppings that are high in sugar, sodium, and fat and also often contain unwanted additives and preservatives. For more on our selection process, see the methodology section at the end of the article. Remember, we all have unique dietary needs and can make our own choices regarding food. Most people typically use only small amounts of these toppings. Plus, it's worth noting that many of them can be enjoyed in moderation.