Here's How Long Leftover Corn On The Cob Is Safe To Eat

The summer cookouts have begun — the steaks and burgers flipped, the potato salad devoured — but no matter how delicious the food or how big the appetites, leftovers happen. Among them is a summertime favorite, sweet corn on the cob, now on its second day in the refrigerator. Is it still safe to eat? Good news: According to StillTasty, you have at least one more day, as leftover corn on the cob should last three to five days when refrigerated within two hours of cooking.

The key to properly storing leftover corn on the cob is simple: Wrap it in aluminum foil or plastic wrap and place it in the fridge. To save space, remove the kernels from the cob before storing them in an airtight container and refrigerating. The texture and taste of the kernels may change slightly, but with appropriate storage and reheating, they will be perfectly fine to eat. If you don't plan to eat the corn until much later, your best bet is to freeze it. Whether on the cob or off, place the corn in freezer-safe bags, and remove as much air as possible before sealing and storing in the freezer. It should last 10 to 12 months.