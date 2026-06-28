Here's How Long Leftover Corn On The Cob Is Safe To Eat
The summer cookouts have begun — the steaks and burgers flipped, the potato salad devoured — but no matter how delicious the food or how big the appetites, leftovers happen. Among them is a summertime favorite, sweet corn on the cob, now on its second day in the refrigerator. Is it still safe to eat? Good news: According to StillTasty, you have at least one more day, as leftover corn on the cob should last three to five days when refrigerated within two hours of cooking.
The key to properly storing leftover corn on the cob is simple: Wrap it in aluminum foil or plastic wrap and place it in the fridge. To save space, remove the kernels from the cob before storing them in an airtight container and refrigerating. The texture and taste of the kernels may change slightly, but with appropriate storage and reheating, they will be perfectly fine to eat. If you don't plan to eat the corn until much later, your best bet is to freeze it. Whether on the cob or off, place the corn in freezer-safe bags, and remove as much air as possible before sealing and storing in the freezer. It should last 10 to 12 months.
Reheating and using up leftover corn
Now that we know how long leftover corn on the cob is safe to eat, what are the best ways to reheat it for maximum re-enjoyment? Since the corn is already cooked, it does not need as much heat as its original cooking method, nor as much time to cook. If you're firing up the grill for another cookout, place the corn cobs on the cooler side of the grill. This will infuse just enough additional smoky flavors while gently heating it. Remember to turn the cob occasionally so it reheats evenly. You can also use an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. To prepare the corn, place each cob on a piece of foil, dot with butter, and sprinkle a little water on top of the cob before closing the foil. Heat the wrapped cobs for five to seven minutes and enjoy.
When the corn is off the cob, you have more versatility for your leftovers. Peruse our list of recipes for corn lovers of all ages for ideas. Use the kernels in a variety of salsas and salads, perfect for a summer side dish. For something warm, mix them into a batter to make fried corn fritters, or repurpose them into a creamy soup. The choices are nearly endless when it comes to sweet summer corn.