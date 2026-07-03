How Long Should Granite Countertops Last?
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If you're considering upgrading your kitchen counters to granite, you might think this stone will last forever. And you'd be correct. With proper installation and maintenance (and these are the key words), the National Association of Home Builders reports that granite can (functionally) last for the rest of your life. However, cosmetically, granite can begin to show some signs of wear and tear if not properly looked after.
While granite is resistant to scratching, dents, and heat because of its hardness, small chips and cracks can happen and should be addressed quickly to keep the issue from becoming a bigger problem. And while not super porous, granite it still susceptible to moisture damage and stains from spills if it isn't sealed correctly. Sealant does not last a lifetime, and should be reapplied every 10 years or so. A sign it's time to reseal is if water droplets are absorbed by the counter after 20 minutes instead of staying as a drop. In addition to sealant, there are a few more ways to help make your granite countertops last.
How to make granite countertops last longer
Making granite countertops last a lifetime is easier than you might expect — best of all, no clever kitchen cleaning hacks needed. For starters, you'll want to clean them consistently and with relatively gentle products. Granite itself is durable, but when you're doing a weekly disinfection kitchen deep clean, know that the sealant can still be damaged by acidic or abrasive cleaners. Although vinegar and baking soda is a go-to cleaner in the kitchen, you should keep these away from the natural stone counters. Additionally, avoid bleach, other powdered cleansers, and rough scrubbing pads. These can weaken the sealant that helps protect the stone, and even cause the shiny surface to appear dull.
For everyday cleaning, use warm water, a soft cloth, and a small amount of mild dish soap or a counter cleaning spray, but make sure it is safe for stone first. You can also use a cleaner made specifically for granite, like Granite Gold Daily Cleaner. Spills should be wiped up quickly, especially anything acidic or strongly colored, such as coffee, wine, or citrus juice before it seeps into the stone.
And when it comes to preparing food and cooking, always use cutting boards instead of slicing directly on the counter. You'll also want to avoid dropping heavy or hot pans or appliances on the surface, especially near edges and corners that are prone to chipping.