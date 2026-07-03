How Long Should Granite Countertops Last?

Making granite countertops last a lifetime is easier than you might expect — best of all, no clever kitchen cleaning hacks needed. For starters, you'll want to clean them consistently and with relatively gentle products. Granite itself is durable, but when you're doing a weekly disinfection kitchen deep clean, know that the sealant can still be damaged by acidic or abrasive cleaners. Although vinegar and baking soda is a go-to cleaner in the kitchen, you should keep these away from the natural stone counters. Additionally, avoid bleach, other powdered cleansers, and rough scrubbing pads. These can weaken the sealant that helps protect the stone, and even cause the shiny surface to appear dull.

For everyday cleaning, use warm water, a soft cloth, and a small amount of mild dish soap or a counter cleaning spray, but make sure it is safe for stone first. You can also use a cleaner made specifically for granite, like Granite Gold Daily Cleaner. Spills should be wiped up quickly, especially anything acidic or strongly colored, such as coffee, wine, or citrus juice before it seeps into the stone.

And when it comes to preparing food and cooking, always use cutting boards instead of slicing directly on the counter. You'll also want to avoid dropping heavy or hot pans or appliances on the surface, especially near edges and corners that are prone to chipping.