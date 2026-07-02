Here's What Happens To Leftover Food At MLB Stadiums

So the last out was made, and you're headed home. But did you ever wonder what happens to all the unsold hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, soft pretzels, and other grub at the end of the baseball game? While Major League Baseball parks have come up with unique hot dogs to serve to fans, they also have devised their own strategies for dealing with food waste. And that's to donate it: From Chicago to Atlanta, MLB stadiums give food that's been prepared but unsold to organizations that help with feeding hungry people in the local communities.

At Target Field, where the Minnesota Twins play, more than 6,500 pounds of donated food went to local housing shelters and food banks last season, and Oriole Park donated more than 2,500 pounds to the Maryland Food Pantry (2021 stat). In Los Angeles, where more than 2 million people experience food insecurity. the two MLB stadiums combine to donate more than 42,000 pounds of food each season. And in Houston, the Astros donation of more than 18 tons of leftover food to Second Servings resulted in 30,500 meals for families in need. Considering the crazy food waste fact that ending the waste problem across the world could feed 2 billion people, it's nice to see MLB stadiums pitching in and doing their part.