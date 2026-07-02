How Many Times Can You Safely Reheat Leftovers?

You made that giant pot of stew with the intention of eating it on repeat for the next few days. You remember the USDA's advice that leftovers only last for up to four days in the fridge. But questions start creeping into your mind. How many times can you reheat the stew within that four-day time limit? Does reheating the stew "reset" the four-day leftover rule? Should you trust your senses, or should you adhere strictly to official guidelines? Let's tackle these questions and more, one by one.

According to SBS Food and The Guardian, you can technically reheat your leftovers as many times as you need, as long as you store your food properly (more on that later). Even if you're squeamish about reheating food that's already been reheated, you can mitigate many safety concerns by warming up the food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit all the way through the center. You can check the temperature by using a food thermometer, but make sure it doesn't touch the plate or tray the food is resting on.

Be aware, though, that reheating doesn't "reset" the so-called expiry of your leftovers. If you reheat the food on day four, this doesn't add four more days of safe eating. If the food in your fridge is older than four days, discard it. Even if it looks and smells fine on day four, we can't physically see germs with the naked eye. It's much safer to err on the side of caution and throw away your leftovers than to risk giving yourself food poisoning.