No Microwave, No Problem: The Best Ways To Reheat Food Without One

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The belief that microwaves are irrelevant in modern kitchens has gained traction with consumers over the years. Microwaves are undeniably convenient, yet they also have a tendency to turn food into a mushy, water-logged mess. This issue is especially relevant when reheating food, particularly those that are supposed to have a crunchy texture.

Maybe you don't have a microwave. Or perhaps you have one, but it's broken. Maybe you own a microwave that you hate and give it a dirty look every time you walk into the kitchen. If so, these tips are tailored to you and your microwave-averse heart. When it comes to reheating foods and retaining the inherent quality of what you're warming up, there are plenty of alternatives that succeed where microwaves fail.

We recommend air fryers, conventional and toaster ovens, stovetops, and even grills for breathing new life into leftovers. It's worth noting that some of these methods don't offer the same convenience as microwaves, but the added effort will be totally worth it when you see (and taste) the delicious outcome. While effective overall, some reheating approaches are best suited to specific foods. In this case, we'll try to highlight which methods work best with which leftovers.