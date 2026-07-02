Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Lager?

It's no secret that Costco often contracts with major brands to create its wide selection of Kirkland-branded products. Sometimes, the producers can be difficult or even impossible to trace, leaving customers to wonder about the items' true origins. But in others, it could be more obvious who partnered with Costco to produce it. The latter scenario is undoubtedly the case with Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, which reveals on the packaging that it's produced by Deschutes Brewery.

In addition to printing it on the case, Costco mentions the association prominently in the first sentence of the product description. The company, established in Bend, Oregon in the late 1980s and named after the nearby Deschutes River, sells over 225,000 barrels of beer annually in all 50 states and abroad, according to its website. However, the Kirkland lager, produced in the German Helles style known for its pale color, malt accents, and light, floral hop notes, is likely unique to Costco, as none of Deschutes' other publicly promoted lagers are of the same type.

Deschutes first conceived of this beer in the early 2020s. In 2023, it won an award at the Great American Beer Competition (under the name "Prinz Crispy") before the brewery partnered with Costco to rebrand it and make it widely available.