How Many Kirkland Signature Bourbons Does Costco Sell?

Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, is beloved by shoppers for its high quality, affordable products, including its alcohol. The bulk warehouse has a large selection of hard liquor, beer, and wine (unless you live in a state that doesn't allow alcohol at Costco), and people agree that its Kirkland Signature bourbon is one of the best private label spirits the store has to offer. Costco, in fact, has three expressions of its Kirkland Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel.

Costco released its line of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in 2021 as a collaboration with Barton 1792, the award-winning Kentucky distillery that manufactures the three expressions. The oldest operating distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, Barton 1792 is owned by the Sazerac Company, which is perhaps best known for its coveted bourbon brand and distillery, Buffalo Trace. Kirkland Signature's Small Batch Bourbon is often compared to Barton's 1792 Small Batch Bourbon. While not exactly the same, you'll spot similarities one might expect from bourbons made at the same distillery.

Small-batch bourbon is made by blending a limited number of carefully selected barrels to produce a nuanced, consistent flavor profile. Meanwhile, single-barrel bourbon originates from one barrel, without blending, offering bottles that share a unique, less predictable flavor that can differ with every barrel. Bottled-in-bond indicates that the distillers make the bourbon according to strict legal requirements, including aging it a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof, making bonded whiskey special.