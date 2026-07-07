How Many Kirkland Signature Bourbons Does Costco Sell?
Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, is beloved by shoppers for its high quality, affordable products, including its alcohol. The bulk warehouse has a large selection of hard liquor, beer, and wine (unless you live in a state that doesn't allow alcohol at Costco), and people agree that its Kirkland Signature bourbon is one of the best private label spirits the store has to offer. Costco, in fact, has three expressions of its Kirkland Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey: Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel.
Costco released its line of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in 2021 as a collaboration with Barton 1792, the award-winning Kentucky distillery that manufactures the three expressions. The oldest operating distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, Barton 1792 is owned by the Sazerac Company, which is perhaps best known for its coveted bourbon brand and distillery, Buffalo Trace. Kirkland Signature's Small Batch Bourbon is often compared to Barton's 1792 Small Batch Bourbon. While not exactly the same, you'll spot similarities one might expect from bourbons made at the same distillery.
Small-batch bourbon is made by blending a limited number of carefully selected barrels to produce a nuanced, consistent flavor profile. Meanwhile, single-barrel bourbon originates from one barrel, without blending, offering bottles that share a unique, less predictable flavor that can differ with every barrel. Bottled-in-bond indicates that the distillers make the bourbon according to strict legal requirements, including aging it a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof, making bonded whiskey special.
What customer reviews say
Kirkland Signature's Small Batch Bourbon costs around $20 for one liter and is 46 percent ABV (alcohol by volume). On average, Redditors in the Costco Reddit thread find the small-batch bourbon to be a great value for a quality, mid-grade bourbon, ideal for mixers and a suitable budget-sipper. One person states, "I personally feel it's outstanding for a mixer bourbon. Can you sip it? Sure, but much better options. However, for $20 it's a steal and I often buy several bottles to stock up."
Many shoppers agree that Kirkland's Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is even better in value and taste than the small batch. It costs around $25 for a one-liter bottle and is 50 percent ABV. Bourbon drinkers on Reddit say it, "Drinks like a bottle twice its price," and, "If you like very well-balanced bourbons, this is absolutely a steal. I bought a bottle on a whim and am mad that I didn't buy a case instead."
Kirkland's Single Barrel is the most expensive at around $30, which is still a steal, like the others. It's also the highest ABV at 60 percent. Those not accustomed to high-proof bourbons might find this one a little harsher or more potent than the others, but many people enjoy it.
All of the Kirkland Signature bourbons are seasonal products at Costco. Shoppers report that they sell out very quickly, so you may want to ask an employee at your local warehouse when they plan to stock them if you're looking to snag a bottle.