Where Kirkland Signature Bourbon Ranked Among Costco's Cheapest Options For Us
Whiskey, and bourbon in particular, can be a class of spirits abundant in snobbery and brand loyalty. However, there are plenty of great options among less-expensive varieties, too, especially at your local Costco. One that may raise some eyebrows is the store's house bourbon, known as Kirkland Signature Small Batch. While some whiskey lovers may turn their nose up at the concept of "store-brand" bourbon, our reviewer found it was among the chain's top cheaper options.
When we ranked the six cheapest Costco bourbons from worst to best, Kirkland Signature scored a respectable second place, bested only by well-known budget favorite Buffalo Trace. Our reviewer praised the Kirkland bottle's "healthy dose of corn sweetness," which transitioned into a strong, oaky finish. He also noted the cost benefits of Kirkland Signature Small Batch, with the roughly $20, 1-liter bottle being the cheapest option in Costco's bourbon section.
Kirkland Signature beat out some very popular and common bourbons on its way to its runner-up status, including third-place Maker's Mark and sixth-place Jim Beam. Our reviewer pushed the latter to the back of the pack, criticizing its flavor, while the former received only middling compliments, described as an "inoffensive and perfectly pleasant baseline bourbon."
Kirkland Signature's bourbon is well-made and well-suited for any bourbon need
This strong, versatile flavor profile and aroma make Kirkland Signature's bourbon easy to sip on its own, but at such an affordable price, it's also a great choice for mixing. Old-school bourbon cocktails like the old fashioned and Manhattan are excellent choices, as they allow the spirit's character to shine through without having to dedicate top-shelf whiskey to a mixed drink.
Our relatively glowing review may have some wondering who makes Costco's Kirkland Signature bourbon. They don't have to wonder much, as the bottle itself reveals that it's produced by Barton Distillery, located in Bardstown, Kentucky. It's perhaps best known for its 1792 Small Batch bourbon, although it produces a variety of other niche types as well. What's less clear is whether the Kirkland Signature variety is simply a relabeled version of another Barton product or its own unique recipe.
If you're trying to find the best Kirkland products to buy at Costco, that list is long and diverse. Fortunately for whiskey lovers on a budget, Kirkland Signature Small Batch bourbon is among them. With an appealing flavor and an even more appealing price, it's absolutely worth a spot on the bar — and in the drinks of financially conscious Costco shoppers.