Where Kirkland Signature Bourbon Ranked Among Costco's Cheapest Options For Us

Whiskey, and bourbon in particular, can be a class of spirits abundant in snobbery and brand loyalty. However, there are plenty of great options among less-expensive varieties, too, especially at your local Costco. One that may raise some eyebrows is the store's house bourbon, known as Kirkland Signature Small Batch. While some whiskey lovers may turn their nose up at the concept of "store-brand" bourbon, our reviewer found it was among the chain's top cheaper options.

When we ranked the six cheapest Costco bourbons from worst to best, Kirkland Signature scored a respectable second place, bested only by well-known budget favorite Buffalo Trace. Our reviewer praised the Kirkland bottle's "healthy dose of corn sweetness," which transitioned into a strong, oaky finish. He also noted the cost benefits of Kirkland Signature Small Batch, with the roughly $20, 1-liter bottle being the cheapest option in Costco's bourbon section.

Kirkland Signature beat out some very popular and common bourbons on its way to its runner-up status, including third-place Maker's Mark and sixth-place Jim Beam. Our reviewer pushed the latter to the back of the pack, criticizing its flavor, while the former received only middling compliments, described as an "inoffensive and perfectly pleasant baseline bourbon."