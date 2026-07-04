Why Your Gas Stove Is Turning Pots And Pans Black

The bottom sides of your pots and pans turning black is a common sight when cooking over a campfire, but it's not something you should expect when you're cooking at home. This is a problem that's more or less exclusive to gas stoves. And the main reason why has to do with the gas itself.

The soot that turns the bottom of your pots and pans black is most likely the result of incomplete combustion. Incomplete combustion occurs when there's an issue with the gas supply, an imbalance in the mix of air and gas from your stove, or dirt and debris blocking the flow of either. When this happens, hydrocarbon molecules from the burning gas solidify into soot particles, which then rise up the flame and stick to the surface of your pan. As the soot builds up, it creates a black, often hard-to-remove coating. This makes a pretty good case for switching from gas to electric stoves, among other reasons.

Black spots can also form if there's any dirt or food stuck to your pots and pans. These could have been left behind if the cookware wasn't washed thoroughly enough, or if any debris on your stove sticks to the bottom surface. The fire from the stove will burn these particles, leaving their charred remains stuck to your pan. Make sure to include cleaning your stove burners as part of regular maintenance to avoid this issue.