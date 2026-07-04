What Happens To The Leftover Food At Buc-Ees?

While many may view Buc-ees as a glorified roadside attraction, this popular chain of oversized travel centers has spent more than 40 years expanding both its reach and convenience offerings. In fact, in spring of 2026, trade publisher Progressive Grocer named Buc-ees one of the top 100 food retailers in North America, joining better known supermarkets like Kroger and Costco. Suffice to say, Buc-ees sells a lot of food. Which leaves one wondering, what happens to all of that must-try Buc-ees food that goes unsold? According to many, it gets tossed in the dumpster.

"Worst part of working third shift at Bucees is throwing away all the food that you work so hard to make," said one Redditor. Another former employee added, "When I worked there they also threw away sandwiches if the new trainees missed a tomato or didn't face the piece of cheese in the right direction. So its not just old expired food." Another person claimed on Reddit their father, a Buc-ees employee, said that if a sandwich is wrapped up incorrectly, "it's tossed. Even if the sandwich is perfectly fine." A customer shared that their girlfriend's iced coffee was thrown away by an employee who refused to ring it up because it had been put into the wrong style of cup.