Where Costco's Leftover Fruits And Veggies Really Go

An estimated 92 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S. on a yearly basis, according to Feeding America. There are steps you can take to personally reduce food waste, such as prepping groceries as soon as you bring them home and clearly labeling items with use-by dates. However, retailers must also consider their practices to ensure food that can't be sold to consumers goes to good use. At Costco, the popular warehouse retail chain has a prosocial method for dealing with its leftover produce.

Advertisement

As reported by People, farmer Stefanie Scott takes items that the store can't sell and puts them to agricultural use. She gets bins and pallets containing fruits and vegetables that become food for various animals, including cows, pigs, and chickens.

Scott explained that Costco's unique business model (it can be hard to find individual, non-bulk items there) has much to do with the ample amounts of unsold fruit her farm receives, stating, "If a bundle of bananas has one that is damaged, they have to toss the whole bundle, unlike a grocery store that could rip off the bad one and sell the rest." This is because the chain keeps track of its bulk items according to weight. Costco has also explained its commitment to reducing food waste, which involves a combination of repurposing foods to make new items and donating unsold products to those in need.

Advertisement