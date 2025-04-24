Where Costco's Leftover Fruits And Veggies Really Go
An estimated 92 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S. on a yearly basis, according to Feeding America. There are steps you can take to personally reduce food waste, such as prepping groceries as soon as you bring them home and clearly labeling items with use-by dates. However, retailers must also consider their practices to ensure food that can't be sold to consumers goes to good use. At Costco, the popular warehouse retail chain has a prosocial method for dealing with its leftover produce.
As reported by People, farmer Stefanie Scott takes items that the store can't sell and puts them to agricultural use. She gets bins and pallets containing fruits and vegetables that become food for various animals, including cows, pigs, and chickens.
Scott explained that Costco's unique business model (it can be hard to find individual, non-bulk items there) has much to do with the ample amounts of unsold fruit her farm receives, stating, "If a bundle of bananas has one that is damaged, they have to toss the whole bundle, unlike a grocery store that could rip off the bad one and sell the rest." This is because the chain keeps track of its bulk items according to weight. Costco has also explained its commitment to reducing food waste, which involves a combination of repurposing foods to make new items and donating unsold products to those in need.
Costco donates other types of groceries
While safe for livestock to consume, the produce that Stephanie Scott receives from Costco to feed the animals in her farm doesn't offer the same quality as items on sale in the store. However, the chain donates plenty of fruit, vegetables, and other goods to charities that help people in the U.S. struggling with food insecurity, including organizations like Feeding America.
According to the charity, Costco is categorized as a Visionary Partner, which is a status designated for companies and organizations that donate a certain amount of food or money. Specifically, they have given Feeding America a minimum of 40 million pounds of food (and other goods) or made a commitment to donating at least $4 million. Donors can also combine food and money gifts to reach Visionary status.
Costco also works directly with local food banks, at least according to users on Reddit. One commenter said, "I volunteer several days a week at a food pantry. Costco delivers to us twice a week. They're incredible!" Another stated, "I volunteer at a food bank and have seen Costco stuff come in via 'grocery rescue.'" Some commenters have claimed that practices differ at their stores. One such person said, "Some warehouses donate them but others toss everything in the garbage." If so, here's hoping that more locations will implement a policy to combat food waste.