This Refreshing Southern Beverage Deserves A Bourbon Upgrade

Everyone knows that sipping on a refreshing iced beverage is an effective way to fend off the summer heat. In the southern United States, there is bound to be a tall pitcher of Southern sweet tea close at hand, ready to quench the driest of throats. Another beloved sweet Southern beverage, one with a little more kick, is bourbon. There are a lot of really great bourbon cocktails to choose from, but why complicate things?

Adding bourbon to sweet tea is just the kind of elevation needed to kick back, relax, and enjoy summer. The oaky, toffee, almost fruity quality of bourbon goes well with the sugar in a robust, full-bodied sweet tea, which should be made with strong black tea. Some of the bourbon's harsher notes are mellowed by the sweetness of the tea while complementing black tea's tannic nature. There is surprising depth to this simple cocktail that is meant to be savored. It's perfect for lounging on a porch or enjoying with friends at a backyard barbecue.