This Refreshing Southern Beverage Deserves A Bourbon Upgrade
Everyone knows that sipping on a refreshing iced beverage is an effective way to fend off the summer heat. In the southern United States, there is bound to be a tall pitcher of Southern sweet tea close at hand, ready to quench the driest of throats. Another beloved sweet Southern beverage, one with a little more kick, is bourbon. There are a lot of really great bourbon cocktails to choose from, but why complicate things?
Adding bourbon to sweet tea is just the kind of elevation needed to kick back, relax, and enjoy summer. The oaky, toffee, almost fruity quality of bourbon goes well with the sugar in a robust, full-bodied sweet tea, which should be made with strong black tea. Some of the bourbon's harsher notes are mellowed by the sweetness of the tea while complementing black tea's tannic nature. There is surprising depth to this simple cocktail that is meant to be savored. It's perfect for lounging on a porch or enjoying with friends at a backyard barbecue.
How to make your spiked bourbon sweet tea
Adding one ingredient to another may seem like a no-brainer, but there are actually several different recipes out there to make the perfect bourbon sweet tea cocktail. Connoisseurs agree that homemade sweet tea works better than store bought. Making it yourself allows you to control the strength of the tea as well as its sweetness. When it comes to the hard stuff, there are plenty of affordable bourbons that are up to the task, including Maker's Mark 46, Buffalo Trace, or Woodford Reserve.
The basic recipe for a bourbon sweet tea is two ounces of bourbon to four ounces of sweet tea. Adding a half ounce of fresh lemon juice brings a brightness that levels out some of the sweetness and tempers the edge of the bourbon. You could achieve a similar effect by substituting the sweet tea with a classic Arnold Palmer. For a fruitier option, try using peach flavored black tea to make the sweet tea, or add fresh peaches or peach syrup to your cocktail. A sprig of mint livens up the aroma. If needed, add more sweetness with simple syrup as granulated sugar doesn't dissolve as well in cold water than it does hot.