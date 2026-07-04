This 1950 Honolulu Bakery Serves One Of Hawaii's Most Iconic Treats

As it's been around since 1950, Liliha Bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii has had plenty of time to develop its beloved recipes. Boasting over 150 different baked goods, customers particularly adore the island institution for its Chantilly cake, coco puffs, and malasadas (Portuguese donuts). But one eye-catching sweet found here is particularly iconic in Hawaii: The poi mochi donuts.

Although the bakery has been operating for just over 75 years, the donuts are a more recent addition, introduced in 2016. They come in a ring of spheres, the classic mochi donut shape. While they have a light brown exterior, pulling the donut apart reveals a lilac purple interior, which comes from the poi, or taro. Like regular donuts, mochi donuts come in many different flavors, but Liliha's version comes drizzled in a glossy icing, which contrasts with the poi's earthiness. Unlike fluffy yeast donuts, these have a signature dense chewiness that comes from the mochi flour.

On Tripadvisor, one happy customer shared, "Those poi mochi donuts are so good that you can't stop eating. We were totally hooked." TikTok creator @leekaboy rated the treat a 10/10 and said that while the bakery's other options are delicious, "This is my favorite thing from Liliha."