Is Vodka Always Made From Potatoes?

There's an old joke that goes, "Potatoes make french fries, chips, and vodka. It's like the other vegetables aren't even trying." The actual funny thing about that line, however, is the fact that potatoes technically shouldn't have that reputation for vodka. Only about 3 percent of the world's commercially available vodka is actually made from the tuber (via Absolut), making it more of an exception than the norm.

Most of the vodkas you're probably familiar with are actually made with grains like wheat, barley, and rye; popular brands like Ketel One, Grey Goose, and Smirnoff are usually distilled from wheat. Other crops, like corn — Tito's Handmade Vodka is an excellent example — are growing in use. If you check Difford's Guide, you'll find that potato vodkas account for only 32 of the site's 481 total listed vodkas as of this writing, making the spirit a genuine rarity.

Potatoes can't even claim to be the original crop used for vodka, either. While the origins of vodka itself are hotly contested between Poland and Russia, it's generally agreed that the earliest known records of the spirit come from the 1400s, regardless of who invented it. Potatoes, on the other hand, were introduced to Europe in the 1500s, making it impossible to have used them during vodka's earliest days. So both currently and historically, we can categorically say that vodka isn't always made from potatoes. In fact, it's quite the opposite.