Is Vodka Always Made From Potatoes?
There's an old joke that goes, "Potatoes make french fries, chips, and vodka. It's like the other vegetables aren't even trying." The actual funny thing about that line, however, is the fact that potatoes technically shouldn't have that reputation for vodka. Only about 3 percent of the world's commercially available vodka is actually made from the tuber (via Absolut), making it more of an exception than the norm.
Most of the vodkas you're probably familiar with are actually made with grains like wheat, barley, and rye; popular brands like Ketel One, Grey Goose, and Smirnoff are usually distilled from wheat. Other crops, like corn — Tito's Handmade Vodka is an excellent example — are growing in use. If you check Difford's Guide, you'll find that potato vodkas account for only 32 of the site's 481 total listed vodkas as of this writing, making the spirit a genuine rarity.
Potatoes can't even claim to be the original crop used for vodka, either. While the origins of vodka itself are hotly contested between Poland and Russia, it's generally agreed that the earliest known records of the spirit come from the 1400s, regardless of who invented it. Potatoes, on the other hand, were introduced to Europe in the 1500s, making it impossible to have used them during vodka's earliest days. So both currently and historically, we can categorically say that vodka isn't always made from potatoes. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
Is potato vodka better than grain vodka?
A popular assumption is that rarity adds that premium element to a spirit, even one made from the humble potato. Then again, there's also the argument that if potato vodka were indeed better than grain vodka, we'd see a lot more of it on our shelves. The differences between potato and grain vodka are significant, but whether or not one is better than the other ultimately boils down to what you're looking for in your drink.
Potato vodka tends to have a creamier mouthfeel than grain vodka, which is known for being crisp and clean when it's at its best. Potato vodka also has a touch more sugar on the palate, with some of the tuber's inherent earthiness peeking through. Grain vodka, on the other hand, can vary widely depending on the type of grain used, giving you neutral, citrusy, or peppery notes across different brands.
Going by these characteristics, a potato vodka might be preferable for people who like their drinks neat. The thicker mouthfeel and milder flavors suggest that it's best for sipping, allowing you to really savor the experience over time. Meanwhile, grain vodka stands out for its variety and flexibility, with a clean finish and neutral notes that make it ideal for cocktails. If you really want to test things out, try using both in a classic vodka martini. Because the recipe is so simple, you should be able to feel a real difference between the two versions.