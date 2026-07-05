Massachusetts Residents Will Almost Definitely Remember This Old-School Chocolate Bar

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Chances are you miss a retro candy from your childhood. If you're from Massachusetts, you probably remember a unique candy bar with caramel, vanilla, peanut, and fudge, each in its own compartment, enrobed in milk chocolate to become one bar. That's Sky Bar, once a regional favorite, before joining the list of discontinued chocolate candies — at least temporarily.

Dating back to 1938, Sky Bar's introduction came with great fanfare: A skywriter spelled out the candy's name with "letters a mile high — written at 10,000 feet in the sky" (via Yankee Magazine). For almost a century, the New England Confectionery Company, or Necco, made Sky Bar at a plant in Revere, Massachusetts, near Boston. In 2018, Necco shut down, ending the candy bar's run, along with its other beloved candy, the Necco Wafer. In both cases, though, the disappearance was only temporary.

Sky Bar gained popularity — and kept it — because of its unique design. It's one of a very few candy bars available with multiple distinct segments featuring different fillings. "The concept alone will probably sway me into picking it up again sometime," wrote The Chocolate Peanut Butter Gallery, a candy blog, in 2008. "Though my inner food critic might be yawning at the purchase, my inner child and closet candy stasher would be jumping for joy."