What Happens To The Mountains Of Leftover Food At Disney Parks?

Rides, shows, fireworks, and the opportunity to meet a princess are the main attractions at Disney parks — but don't forget about the food. From the iconic Dole Whip to giant turkey legs, dining at the park is enough of a pull for some foodies to make a visit. Yet what happens to the mountains of leftover food served at Disneyland or other Disney parks? After guests head home for the night, uneaten food doesn't get scraped into a trash bag but is rather donated or upcycled.

In Florida's Disney World, prepared food that wasn't served but is still edible is collected through the Disney Harvest program, rather than heading straight to a landfill. This program has been operating since 1991, donating excess meals through Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and helping to feed local communities in need. In 2025, Disneyland implemented a new program designed to cut down on food waste through targeted waste-sorting systems.

Food waste not safely donated is sent to a commercial composting facility separate from the parks. This category includes kitchen scraps and leftover guest meals that can be turned into nutrient-rich soil instead of being buried in a landfill. There are also organic waste containers throughout the parks so guests can throw food scraps away to be used as animal feed or compost. Another part of the food waste strategy plan is to forecast how much is eaten in a day to reduce the amount of food wasted in the first place.