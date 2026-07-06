The Only Ice Cream Shop In The World With A Michelin Star

When you think of a Michelin-star restaurant, your mind might go to omakase or painstakingly crafted farm-to-table plates. While dessert is often a memorable part of a high-end meal, a whole tasting menu around ice cream is probably not what you'd expect. Yet Minimal, an ice cream and dessert establishment in Taichung, Taiwan, has proved that focusing solely on ice cream is enough to earn a star.

In 2024, Minimal became the first ice cream shop in the world to receive a Michelin star. The founder of the shop, chef Arwin Wan, was previously the pastry chef at another Michelin-starred restaurant in the same city, called Sur. According to the Michelin Guide, the only requirement for a restaurant to receive a star is to have "outstanding cooking" — factors like atmosphere, service, or being a high-end establishment aren't considered. Michelin inspectors look for ingredient quality, flavor harmony, consistency, and culinary techniques, and Minimal achieves this through its use of ingredients unique to Taiwan and creative use of texture and flavor combinations.

What attracted Michelin inspectors to Minimal was its creative tasting menu that serves ice cream in surprising styles. Far from just a basic scoop of the best ice cream flavors, they sampled plates like a yuzu moroheiya frozen lollipop that melted in the mouth, an osmanthus, rum, and longan gelato with freshly baked brioche, and nitrogen-frozen red plum flesh.