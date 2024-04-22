15 Ice Cream Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients

There's no getting around it — ice cream is a treat, a delicious indulgence of sugar and cream. Despite attempts to make it healthier (looking at you, Halo Top), decadent full-fat dairy ice cream continues to reign supreme. But you can level up your ice cream routine in one huge way, and that's choosing pints with high-quality ingredients. Many ice cream brands available in grocery stores are packed full of artificial flavors and sweeteners, fillers, color additives, and preservatives. It's no secret that consuming certain artificial ingredients and preservatives can be harmful to your health.

For a richer, more satisfying experience, consider choosing ice cream with real ingredients such as milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavorings. That ultra-creamy texture you know and love comes from ice cream's high fat content. U.S. standards require ice cream to have at least 10% milkfat. Anything lower technically isn't ice cream — instead, you're eating a frozen dairy dessert. Premium and super-premium ice creams, like the ones on this list, tend to contain 11 to 18% milkfat. This sounds like a lot to think about, but we've done the legwork for you. We've scrutinized countless nutrition labels to compile a list of ice cream brands that use the best ingredients. Head over to our methodology section for more details on our process.