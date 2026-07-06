For Fork-Tender Roast Chicken Jacques Pépin Would Love, Use This Simple Brine

With a foolproof whole chicken recipe in your back pocket, you're guaranteed a successful dinner party. Of course, there are endless ways to prepare a delicious bird. For one that's fall-apart tender with a stunning golden exterior and succulent meat, many chefs swear by a simple brine of buttermilk and salt — Jacques Pépin included.

Here's how we know: Chef Samin Nosrat shared her recipe for buttermilk-marinated roast chicken in her 2017 cookbook "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," as well as online. Author Sophie Dahl excerpted the recipe and its headnote on her own website, revealing Pépin's love for the method. "I was cooking a dozen of these chickens for a special event when a friend who was hosting Jacques Pépin that very same day called in a panic to ask if I could prepare a picnic basket for the legendary chef," Nosrat wrote. "I wrapped up a bird, green salad, and some crusty [bread] and sent it on its way ... I received a message from Mr. Pépin saying that everything was classically perfect and entirely delicious."

The ingredients are simply a whole chicken, salt, and buttermilk. After the bird is trimmed, salted, and rested, it's marinated in seasoned buttermilk for a full day so the lactic acid has time to deeply tenderize the meat. Finally, it's roasted in a cast iron skillet or roasting pan until brown and sizzling.