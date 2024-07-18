8 Best Whole Chicken Recipes

A whole roast chicken is such a simple thing, yet it feels much fancier than a chicken cut in parts. Even if you're only picking up a $5 bird from Costco and arranging it on a pretty platter with a few lettuce leaves, doing so almost makes you feel like Julia Child. If Child herself got a day pass from culinary heaven, she might assure you there's no need to buy a pre-cooked chicken from a big box store when it's so simple and enjoyable to make it yourself.

These specially selected recipes cover a range of cooking methods and appliances including the Instant Pot, the crock pot, the oven, and the grill (this is the one where the chicken sits on the can as it cooks). We've even got a Costco copycat, although it's made without a rotisserie since this rather specialized piece of kitchen equipment is something you can't even buy at Costco. Not that this matters, since our homemade chicken puts the store-bought kind to shame.